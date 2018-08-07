Ragsdale High School Athletics for next Week(August 13-17) with Football Friday at Southern Guilford HS
Monday, August 13
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Southwest Guilford High School Away
Tuesday, August 14
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, August 15
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis @ Southeast Guilford (Other) Away
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country not confirmed/ vs. NW Guilford/ Location TBA (Other) Away
Thursday, August 16
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer @ Atkins (Other) Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer @ Atkins (Other) Away
7:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Southern Guilford High School Home
Friday, August 17
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Southern Guilford High School Away
Saturday, August 18
No events scheduled
