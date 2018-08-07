Ragsdale High School Athletics for next Week(August 13-17) with Football Friday at Southern Guilford HS

Monday, August 13

4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Southwest Guilford High School Away

Tuesday, August 14

5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Western Guilford High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Home

Wednesday, August 15

4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis @ Southeast Guilford (Other) Away

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country not confirmed/ vs. NW Guilford/ Location TBA (Other) Away

Thursday, August 16

5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer @ Atkins (Other) Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer @ Atkins (Other) Away

7:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Southern Guilford High School Home

Friday, August 17

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Southern Guilford High School Away

Saturday, August 18

No events scheduled