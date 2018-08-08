Greensboro College Football Picked Seventh In USA South Coaches Poll

Football Picked Seventh In USA South Coaches Poll

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College football team was picked to finish seventh in the USA South Athletic Conference Coaches Pre-season poll, the conference announced Wednesday.

Greensboro under third-year Head Coach Greg Crum will get their 2018 season underway on Saturday, Sept. 1 when they host the Builders of Newport News Apprentice.

The Pride will welcome back a strong nucleus from last season’s squad, while also welcoming many new faces to the team.

“As the 2018 season approaches, I am excited to begin camp and work diligently at instilling our process and watching this team grow,” Crum said. “We had a great recruiting class last season and we had 20, first year players either start or gain experience. I feel extremely confident in the direction of the program and we have had another great recruiting class that will feature some amazingly talented freshman as well. We also have many upperclassmen that have played for two or more years, particularly within our offensive line. ”

