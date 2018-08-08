High School Football Scrimmages for Today(Wednesday August 8)
**********Scrimmages for today involving our Guilford County Schools….**********
Page at Eastern Alamance 6pm
Dudley at West Forsyth 6pm
Western Guilford vs. Thomasville at Rockingham County High School 6pm
Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph 6pm
Northwest Guilford at the Pinecrest Jamboree 9am
Eastern Guilford Jamboree with Eastern Guilford, Ragsdale, and High Point Andrews 6pm….Scrimmages inside the Tommy Grayson Stadium, at EGHS…
Smith at Glenn 6pm
High Point Christian Academy at the Morehead Jamboree 6pm
Witness said,
Dudley @ West Forsyth was this morning at 9am … Both teams looked good. Dudley’s front 7 looked like grown men out there and were dominant at times. Those Two Defensive Tackles ( Both 300+ were unblockable for most of the day ) and that Linebacker duo were studs today.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.