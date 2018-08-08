High School Football Scrimmages for Today(Wednesday August 8)

**********Scrimmages for today involving our Guilford County Schools….**********

Page at Eastern Alamance 6pm

Dudley at West Forsyth 6pm

Western Guilford vs. Thomasville at Rockingham County High School 6pm

Southern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph 6pm

Northwest Guilford at the Pinecrest Jamboree 9am

Eastern Guilford Jamboree with Eastern Guilford, Ragsdale, and High Point Andrews 6pm….Scrimmages inside the Tommy Grayson Stadium, at EGHS…

Smith at Glenn 6pm

High Point Christian Academy at the Morehead Jamboree 6pm

