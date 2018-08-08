Jeremiah Praylor, former Northeast Guilford Ram football and basketball player shot dead in Winston-Salem double-homicide

When I heard this report on the 11 o’clock news last night and I heard that name Jeremiah Praylor, I thought it had to be the kid from Northeast Guilford High School and it was, and what a sad ending to such a young and promising life…He was a very good student at Northeast Guilford HS and was a student in good standing at Winston-Salem State University…He did not deserve to go out like this, but he has…

Read below from Sarah Newell with the Winston-Salem Journal at www.journalnow.com….

Jeremiah Christian Hardy-Praylor, 19, and Gregory Louis Mobley Jr., 23, were found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in an Isuzu Rodeo in the 1200 block of Glencairn Road about 12:25 p.m. Hardy-Praylor’s first name was initially reported by police with the spelling of Jerimiah. Capt. Steve Tollie said that was likely due to how the name was listed in records. Police are declining to release the addresses of the victims.

Hardy-Praylor graduated from Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville in 2017 as a scholar athlete in football and basketball, said Tina Firesheets, spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools.

His senior year Hardy-Praylor was captain of the school’s basketball team. He played guard and was the No. 2 scorer. On the football team he was a defensive back and receiver.

At the time of his death, Hardy-Praylor was a rising sophomore at Winston-Salem State, said Jay Davis, university spokesman. Hardy-Praylor had not yet declared a major.

Again, detailed report coming in from Sarah Newell, at the WS Journal…..