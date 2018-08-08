Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(8/8/18) with Tuesday Results:HiToms will play for the CPL Title with Taylor Sugg(Southern Guilford HS) getting them there!!!

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(8/8/18) with Tuesday’s Results….

South Atlantic League:

Today:West Virginia Power(56-53) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-55) 7pm

Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, West Virginia Power 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(32-16) OFF, but will begin Championship Play on Thursday night at home

*****For the first time since 2008, the HiToms will play for a Petitt Cup title!

High Point-Thomasville held the South Division Champion Savannah Bananas to just five hits on the strength of former Post 87 HiTom Taylor Sugg’s seven shutout innings on the mound. The best-of-three championship series against the East Division Champion Morehead City Marlins will begin THURSDAY at Finch Field, with games 2 and 3 (if necessary) played at Morehead City.*****

Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 3, Savannah Bananas 0

HiToms West Division Champions

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Today:Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(15-30) at Danville Braves(25-21) 7pm

Tuesday:Burlington Royals 2, Danville Braves 1

Carolina League:

Tonight:Myrtle Beach Pelicans(50-65) at Winston-Salem Dash(68-45) 7pm

Tuesday:WS Dash 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

**********Greensboro Green Colt Team was in Marion, Illinois for the Colt World Series…..**********

Monday Final:

Southern Illinois 7

Greensboro Green 5

*****Greensboro Colt Baseball, Season is Complete…*****

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Martinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hairston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)