15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Thursday morning we visited Eastern Guilford High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this morning at Eastern Guilford, and we have 5 Key Questions for the EG Wildcats’ head coach Joe Glass and also got some help and info from the Wildcats’ assistant coach on Defense/Defensive Coordinator, Glen Goss….

Upcoming This Week:Eastern Guilford at the Reidsville/Farm Bureau Insurance Scrimmage on Friday…

Questions for the Coach(Joe Glass)……….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Kamell Smith

2)Top Running back?

Hezekia Newby and Adam Akins

3)Top Receiver?

Nic Cheeley, Justin Matthews and Adam Akins

4)Top Defensive Player?

Justin Spruill on DL or at LB, Nic Cheeley at DB, Alex Gowda MLB and Josh Hayward DE….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Erik Walker(OT) who is at 6’4/340…*****

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We have put in a whole new/diffrent Offense and that will take to some time to get used to….We have a new quarterback, but we have some outstanding skill position players and true athletes coming back from last year’s team…We just have to get this Offense up and running(plus passing) and it must begin to click with everyone on the same page, at the same time….We have been working hard, and it is starting to come around….The scrimmages today vs. Ragsdale and Reidsville were a big help, because they gave us a chance to try our Offense and to a certain extent our Defense, against players in the different colored jerseys….We needed to see some outside opposition…..We have been in the gym in practice here early in the season, and it is good to finally be getting outdoors and going to work against another team, other than going head-to-head with another bunch of Eastern Guilford kids each day….Change will do you good, if you use to your advantage and need that type of advantage into the new season…..

Really, we just got to used to the new Offense and let it begin to work for us….

*****Click Below for the EG Wildcats work against the Ragsdale Tigers, at the Eastern Guilford High School football practice field up by the EGHS tennis courts, on a Thursday morning.*****

+++++Click On Below to see the Eastern Guilford Football team in action today, at Eastern Guilford High School, on Thursday August 9, 2018….+++++