HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY’S HONDAJET NAMED WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICIAL AIRCRAFT, COMPANY BECOMES TOURNAMENT PARTNER

https://bit.ly/2M25I5r

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Honda Aircraft Company, with its world headquarters located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, is the Wyndham Championship’s newest tournament partner and its technologically-advanced aircraft, the HondaJet, will serve as the tournament’s “Official Aircraft,” the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Honda Aircraft Company is supporting the Wyndham Championship on multiple levels, but the most visible is the assistance the company is providing with transportation on its best-in-class aircraft, the HondaJet. A HondaJet picked up PGA TOUR golfer Harold Varner III in Jacksonville, Fla., and brought him to Wyndham Championship media day at Sedgefield Country Club on Aug. 2. The company will provide additional flights as the tournament approaches next week.

In addition, Honda Aircraft Company is the presenting sponsor of the “Champions Club,” a hospitality venue located inside the Sedgefield Country Club clubhouse with five viewing platforms around the course, and the Wyndham Championship practice range where PGA TOUR golfers warm up before rounds and practice throughout the tournament week.

About Honda Aircraft Company:

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters is in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda’s longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward. For additional information, please visit www.hondajet.com.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Rewards, please visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named a best travel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at nearly 9,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties, as well as thousands of homes and condos in partnership with Wyndham Destinations. Join for free today at www.WyndhamRewards.com You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.WyndhamHotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at www.WyndhamDestinations.com. Our world is your destination.