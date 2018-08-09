Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(8/9/18) with Wednesday Results:Greensboro Grasshoppers with a Doubleheader Today beginning at 5:30pm

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Thursday(8/9/18) with Wednesday’s Results….

South Atlantic League:

Today:West Virginia Power(56-53) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-55) 5:30pm Doubleheader….2 Seven Inning Games…

Wednesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers-West Virginia Power Rain Out

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(32-16) vs. Morehead City Marlins as they begin Championship Play at home at Finch Field, in Thomasville….

*****For the first time since 2008, the HiToms will play for a Petitt Cup title! The best-of-three championship series against the East Division Champion Morehead City Marlins will begin TONIGHT, with games 2 and 3 (if necessary) played at Morehead City.*****

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Pulaski(22-26) at Burlington Royals(15-31) 7pm

Wednesday:Danville Braves 2, Burlington 1

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(68-45) OFF

Wednesday:WS Dash-Myrtle Beach Pelicans Postponed due to Rain

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….

American Legion Baseball:

Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings