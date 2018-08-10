2017 MASTERS CHAMPION SERGIO GARCIA JOINS WYNDHAM FIELD

https://bit.ly/2OYTMPy

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sergio Garcia, who won the Masters in 2017 and the Wyndham Championship in 2012, made his commitment this morning and will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Garcia joins 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 Wyndham winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2009 Wyndham winner Ryan Moore, 2016 winner and 2017 PLAYERS Champion Si Woo Kim, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, Spanish star Rafa Cabrera Bello, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, Raleigh’s Chesson Hadley, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA TOUR veteran Steve Stricker, East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III, 19-year-old phenoms Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong, Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas, Japanese golfer Satoshi Kodaira and Major winners Padraig Harrington, Jason Dufner, Graeme McDowell and Stewart Cink as well as 2008 champion Carl Pettersson in the Wyndham Championship field.

Garcia, who claimed his first Major championship at the Masters in 2017, is making his fifth Wyndham appearance and his first since 2013 when he defended his title here. In addition to his Wyndham Championship win in 2012, he finished fourth here in 2009. A native of Spain now living in Switzerland, Garcia has 10 PGA TOUR wins and 21 international victories.

Garcia’s best PGA TOUR finishes this year are tied for fourth at the Valspar Championship, tied for seventh at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and tied for ninth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play; he won the SMBC Singapore Open (Asia) earlier this year. Garcia is known for his Ryder Cup prowess having represented the European team eight times; he is working to make the team for this year’s matches in Paris next month. Garcia, whose first child was born in March, is currently 131st in the FedExCup point standings and 23rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“This news is obviously big for the Wyndham and all of our fans,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Sergio is incredibly popular in the Triad, and this will be a great opportunity for us to congratulate him on his 2017 Masters win and cheer him on throughout the week. Sergio loves Sedgefield and our fans, and we’re excited to have him back at the Wyndham.”

Golfers not playing in the PGA Championship can join next week’s field until 5 p.m. eastern time this afternoon. Those in the PGA Championship field may join the Wyndham Championship field until 30 minutes after Friday PGA Championship play concludes.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Rewards, please visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named a best travel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at nearly 9,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties, as well as thousands of homes and condos in partnership with Wyndham Destinations. Join for free today at www.WyndhamRewards.com You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.WyndhamHotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at www.WyndhamDestinations.com. Our world is your destination.