College Athletics News – Guilford Places 20 Students on ODAC Sportsmanship Squads

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College placed 20 student-athletes on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) 2017-18 Sportsmanship Teams Friday. The league honored one student from each school in all 24 ODAC-sponsored sports. The 246 selections were made by the coaching staffs of each team competing under the conference banner with all sports and schools fully represented.

“I am pleased the conference recognizes student-athletes for their focus on fair play and sportsmanship,” explained ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. “The conference prides itself on positive sportsmanship and encouraging student-athletes to lead by example. Each one of the honorees has been selected by the coaches in recognition of their conduct in the arena. My hat is off to these student-athletes – thanking them for the example they set for all of us.”

The list of Guilford student-athletes honored for the 2017-18 campaign is below. The full list can be found online at http://www.odaconline.com/general/2018-19/releases/081018-sportsmanship.

Name (Hometown/High School)                                         Class    Sport
Michaela Allred (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush)                         So.      Volleyball
Kieran Arbury (Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge)                      Fr.      Men's Cross Country
Hannah Cohen (Reisterstown, Md./Franklin)                           Jr.      Women's Lacrosse
Lauren Culler (Jamestown, N.C./Ragsdale)                            Jr.      Women's Soccer
Carmen Curtis (Cary, N.C./Green Hope)                               Fr.      Women's Outdoor Track & Field
Sommer Fanney (Burlington, N.C./Williams)                           Sr.      Women's Cross Country
Kai Glass (Chapel Hill, N.C./Carolina Friends)                      So.      Men's Tennis
Kell Graham (Scottsdale, Ariz./Charlotte Christian (N.C.))          So.      Men's Golf
Isabel Gutierrez (Greensboro, N.C./Escuela Universal Pierre         Sr.      Women's Swimming
& Marie Curie (Nicaragua))
Jeremiah Hedrick (Sedalia, N.C./Southern Guilford)                  So.      Men's Indoor Track
Trever Hyatt (Hickory, N.C./East Burke)                             Sr.      Men's Basketball
Megan Kimpel (Charlottesville, N.C./Charlottesville)                So.      Women's Tennis
Michael McShane (Washington, D.C./St. Andrew’s Episcopal)           Sr.      Men's Soccer
Josephus Mitchell (Winston-Salem, N.C./R.J. Reynolds)               Sr.      Men's Outdoor Track & Field
Lauren Ramsey (Lexington, N.C./North Davidson)                      Sr.      Women's Basketball
Jarrod Russ (Columbia, S.C./Blythewood)                             So.      Football
Dylan Tuttle (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael)                           So.      Baseball
Devon Winbush (Winston-Salem, N.C./Forsyth Country Day)             Sr.      Men's Lacrosse
Cheyenne Wright (Havelock, N.C./Havelock)                           So.      Women's Indoor Track
Savannah Yale (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush)                           Jr.      Softball

