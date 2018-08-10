College Athletics News – Guilford Places 20 Students on ODAC Sportsmanship Squads

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College placed 20 student-athletes on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) 2017-18 Sportsmanship Teams Friday. The league honored one student from each school in all 24 ODAC-sponsored sports. The 246 selections were made by the coaching staffs of each team competing under the conference banner with all sports and schools fully represented.

“I am pleased the conference recognizes student-athletes for their focus on fair play and sportsmanship,” explained ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. “The conference prides itself on positive sportsmanship and encouraging student-athletes to lead by example. Each one of the honorees has been selected by the coaches in recognition of their conduct in the arena. My hat is off to these student-athletes – thanking them for the example they set for all of us.”

The list of Guilford student-athletes honored for the 2017-18 campaign is below. The full list can be found online at http://www.odaconline.com/general/2018-19/releases/081018-sportsmanship.

Name (Hometown/High School) Class Sport Michaela Allred (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush) So. Volleyball Kieran Arbury (Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge) Fr. Men's Cross Country Hannah Cohen (Reisterstown, Md./Franklin) Jr. Women's Lacrosse Lauren Culler (Jamestown, N.C./Ragsdale) Jr. Women's Soccer Carmen Curtis (Cary, N.C./Green Hope) Fr. Women's Outdoor Track & Field Sommer Fanney (Burlington, N.C./Williams) Sr. Women's Cross Country Kai Glass (Chapel Hill, N.C./Carolina Friends) So. Men's Tennis Kell Graham (Scottsdale, Ariz./Charlotte Christian (N.C.)) So. Men's Golf Isabel Gutierrez (Greensboro, N.C./Escuela Universal Pierre Sr. Women's Swimming & Marie Curie (Nicaragua)) Jeremiah Hedrick (Sedalia, N.C./Southern Guilford) So. Men's Indoor Track Trever Hyatt (Hickory, N.C./East Burke) Sr. Men's Basketball Megan Kimpel (Charlottesville, N.C./Charlottesville) So. Women's Tennis Michael McShane (Washington, D.C./St. Andrew’s Episcopal) Sr. Men's Soccer Josephus Mitchell (Winston-Salem, N.C./R.J. Reynolds) Sr. Men's Outdoor Track & Field Lauren Ramsey (Lexington, N.C./North Davidson) Sr. Women's Basketball Jarrod Russ (Columbia, S.C./Blythewood) So. Football Dylan Tuttle (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) So. Baseball Devon Winbush (Winston-Salem, N.C./Forsyth Country Day) Sr. Men's Lacrosse Cheyenne Wright (Havelock, N.C./Havelock) So. Women's Indoor Track Savannah Yale (Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush) Jr. Softball