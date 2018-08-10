Elon Volleyball Completes First Week of Practice in Schar Center

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball completed the first week of official practice inside Schar Center on Friday, Aug. 10. In less than three weeks time, the Phoenix volleyball program will become the first team to host a collegiate athletic event inside Elon’s new 5,100-seat convocation center on Tuesday, Aug. 28, when it takes on North Carolina A&T.

Highlights | About Schar Center

“Schar Center is an amazing facility and it’s been great to finally get to start practicing in the building,” said Elon head coach Mary Tendler. “Everything about this building is incredible and the players love the new space from the locker room, the gym, the weight room and everything in between. It’s all been great and everyone is very excited to be getting started in our new home.”

Elon completed six practice sessions in the new building during its first week back on campus while also utilizing the new weight room on multiple occasions. With 11 student-athletes returning from the 2017 team that reached its first CAA Tournament and took eventual-champion James Madison to five sets in the quarterfinals, Elon is poised to bring its four first-year student-athletes up to speed to build upon last year’s success.

“It’s great to be back in the gym and see all 15 players together,” Tendler said. “We’ve had good 6-on-6 scrimmages already and we’ve put in a lot of our offense and defense in the first few days here so we’ve accomplished a lot and I like where we are at this point during preseason.”

Elon’s regular season will open Friday, Aug. 24, when the Phoenix heads for North Carolina’s Queen City of Charlotte to take on Presbyterian and Charlotte before battling USC Upstate a day later to finish opening weekend. First serve for the opener against Presbyterian is set for 3 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start against the 49ers to follow. Elon will host 14 home matches this season with each free to the public.