Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Announces 2018 Recruiting Class

Women’s Soccer Announces 2018 Recruiting Class

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Gus Mota announced the addition of 16 players to his 2018 recruiting class Thursday.

“I am extremely excited about the upcoming season,” Mota said. “My staff has done an outstanding job putting together a great group of young ladies over the last several years and they have represented Greensboro College well.

“This year, we have added another strong class with a lot of young ladies who will make an impact immediately. We have a strong group of returners that are looking forward to continuing their success and adding records with the help of the 2018 class.”

Madi Bettencourt

Gaithersburg, Md.

Bethesda Soccer Club

Quince Orchard High School

5 feet, 2 inches

F/M

PREP: Madi was a member of the Quince Orchard High School soccer and swimming teams, while also advancing to the Maryland State 4-A Semifinals after winning a Western Region Championship.

PERSONAL: Madi is the daughter of Rich and Laini Bettencourt, and she has one sibling, Colman.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because it had all the things I wanted and needed in a school including size, location and major. It also is not too far from home.”

Hannah Bober

Wendell, N.C.

00 NRFA Silver

Corinth Holders High School

5 feet, 5 inches

M/D

PREP: Hannah was a member of the women’s soccer team at Corinth Holders High School where she earned All-Academic honors, while also playing on the 00 NRFA Silver Club Team.

PERSONAL: Hannah is the daughter to Casey and Christopher Bober, and she has two siblings, Logan and Addison.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College so that I can focus on my academics and still get to play sports.”

McKaley Boston

Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Rapids

Gaston Day School

5 feet, 1 inch

F/M

PREP: McKaley was a two-sport athlete at Gaston Day School. During her career at Gaston Day, Boston was a three-time All-State and All-Conference player, while also earing the school’s Judy Joyce Senior Athlete Award, which is given to a senior with high academic and athletic achievement. Additionally, she holds the school single season goal record with 38.

PERSONAL: McKaley is the daughter of Mike and Kristi Boston, and she has one sibling, Andi.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “Greensboro College is the perfect fit for me because of its location in a great city, the soccer program, my choice of major and because of Coach Mota. He was a huge reason why I chose Greensboro College in the end because of his devotion to the program and his continued support throughout the process. Originally, I thought I wanted to go to a big Division I school and play soccer. However, when I got closer to my junior year I really considered important factors that made me choose a small school like Greensboro. I can’t wait to get started with the season!”

Keeley Breza

Knoxville, Tenn.

Knoxville Football Club

Bearden High School

5 feet, 8 inches

M/D

PREP: Keeley was a member of the women’s soccer team at Bearden High School, while also playing as a member of the Knoxville Football Club.

PERSONAL: Keeley is the daughter of Ruth Ann and Mike Breza, and has one sibling, Brendon.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I liked the family atmosphere and how everyone knows everyone. I grew up near a big university where you only knew 100 people from your class and I did not like how classes and dorms were so far apart. That is completely different at Greensboro College.”

Mackenzie Burns

Mebane, N.C.

Burlington Soccer Club

Eastern Alamance High School

5 feet, 4 inches

D

PREP: Mackenzie was a two-sport athlete at Eastern Alamance High School where she earned 3A Mid-State All-Conference and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a member of the women’s soccer team, while also establishing a 4.0 GPA.

PERSONAL: Mackenzie is the daughter of Julie and Travis Burns, and she has one sibling, Emily.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I love the environment and the students. I also get to play the sport I love.”

Brittany Daley

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Triable United Soccer Association

Cedar Ridge High School

5 feet, 3 inches

D

PREP: Brittany was a member of the women’s soccer team at Cedar Ridge High School where she earned All-Conference and All-Region honors following her sophomore and senior years.

PERSONAL: Brittany is the daughter of Lisa and Charles Daley.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I loved the small environment and the campus. The campus was so beautiful and I like how it was small, which would mean not a lot of walking, while also enjoying the small class sizes.

Morgan Gilley

Mooresville, N.C.

Carolina Rapids

Lake Norman High School

5 feet, 4 inches

GK

PREP: Morgan was a member of the women’s soccer team at Lake Norman High School, while also playing club soccer with the Carolina Rapids. In 2016 at Lake Norman, Morgan served as a team captain as was named the most improved player.

PERSONAL: She is the daughter of Susan Paul and Bobby Gilley. She has one sibling, Caroline.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because the minute I stepped onto the campus it automatically felt like home. The atmosphere that the campus and the people give off is just amazing. I also chose to spend my next four years at GC because of Coach Mota and his soccer team’s passion and love for the game, while also treating each other like family. I am extremely excited to be able to call Greensboro College home!”

Natalie Habich

Virginia Beach, Va.

Beach FC

Kellam High School

5 feet, 7 inches

D/F

PREP: Natalie was a member of the women’s soccer team at Kellam High School and was a three-time All-Conference selection, while also earning All-State honors.

PERSONAL: Natalie it the daughter of Linda and Thomas Habich, and she has three siblings, Jessica, Anna and Benjamin.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because the area and the surroundings made me feel at home and excite me for something different. The campus is the right size for me and the coaching staff and team support drew my attention to the school.”

Alexis Hooker

Sparks, Md.

Hereford High School

5 feet, 4 inches

M/D

PREP: Alexis was a member of the women’s basketball and women’s soccer teams at Herford High School where she earned All-Star, All-County and All-Conference Honors.

PERSONAL: Alexis is the daughter of Ted and Kelly Hooker

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I immediately felt at home as soon as I stepped onto campus. I fell in love with the campus and the city of Greensboro. I know after stepping onto the campus and meeting the coaches and the players that Greensboro was a perfect fit for me.”

Morgan Montgomery

Yardley, Pa.

Crusa 97′ Elite

Pennsbury High School

5 feet, 4 inches

D

PREP: Morgan was a four-year member of the women’s lacrosse team at Pennsbury High School before attending Bucks County Community College for two years were she was a member of the women’s soccer team, while also playing one season on the women’s basketball team.

PERSONAL: Morgan is the daughter of Lisa and Matt Montgomery, and has one sibling, Colin.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I fell in love with the campus and quickly decided that this was the place for me to finish my last two years academically, while playing collegiate soccer. When I met the team, I was shy but everyone was so welcoming and helped me fit in. I am so excited to be attending a great academic school and be able to play the sport that I love at a collegiate level. I can’t wait to get to know my team and start making great memories.”

Sydney Moss

Mooresville, N.C.

Carolina Rapids

Lake Norman High School

5 feet, 3 inches

M

PREP: Sydney was a four-sport athlete at Lake Norman High School, while also playing as a member of the Carolina Rapids Football Club. During her high school career, Sydney was a two-time All-Star award winner, while also earning offensive MVP honors two years in a row.

PERSONAL: Sydney is the daughter of Colleen and Conrad Moss.

Why I chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because the atmosphere and the people on campus. The college was a perfect fit for me with academics and athletics.”

Brittney Poole

Harrisburg, N.C.

Charlotte Soccer Academy

Hickory Ridge High School

5 feet, 8 inches

D/M

PREP: Brittney was a member of the women’s soccer team at Hickory Ridge High School where she earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, while also playing club ball with the Charlotte Soccer Academy.

PERSONAL: She is the daughter of Robbie Poole and Bobbie Maulden. She has two siblings, Brandon Poole and Lauren Poole, along with one stepsister Peyton Dukes.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College for many reasons. There is such a positive feeling in the air as you arrive on the campus. Meeting the coach was a great experience as well and I love the team. Not only do I love the athletic portion of the school, but the academics also played a big factor. Another big thing for me was the small class sizes. It’s easy to say that I am excited to attend Greensboro College.”

Logan Schnabl

Youngstown, Ohio

Soccer Vision Academy

Valley Christian School

5 feet, 4 inches

F/M

PREP: Logan was a member of the women’s soccer team at Valley Christian School where she tallied 100 career goals, including an 11-goal game. She was also named the school’s Student-Athlete of the Year, while also earning All-State, All-Conference and All-District honors.

PERSONAL: Logan is the daughter of Megan and Jason Schnabl

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because they had they academics I was looking for and gave me the opportunity to play soccer at the next level.”

Sierra Sheridan

Cary, N.C.

Wake Futbol Club

Green Hope High School

5 feet, 1 inch

D/M

PREP: Sierra was a member of the women’s soccer team at Green Hope High School where she helped lead her team to four conference championships, while also serving as a team captain in 2015 and 2016.

PERSONAL: Sierra is the daughter of Raven and William Sheridan, and has one sibling, Sean.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because of the atmosphere and the people who make up that atmosphere. From the moment I stepped onto campus, I felt welcomed and wanted. Coach Mota played a major role in me choosing Greensboro College. He was there through the whole process and game my whole family so much information. Greensboro College has come to show that there is so much to give in order to make their students successful and they won’t stop until that occurs.”

Mary Warren

Apex, N.C.

Wake FC

Apex Friendship

5 feet, 7 inches

D/M

PREP: Mary was a member of the women’s soccer team at Apex Friendship where she received the team’s defensive MVP award following her 10th-grade season before earning the coach’s award following her senior campaign. Additionally, Mary was named to the All-Conference team three times.

PERSONAL: Mary is the daughter of Amy and Randy Warren, and has three siblings, Katie, Emily and Robbie.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because I loved the small college atmosphere even though it is in a big city. Coach Mota and the girls made me feel welcomed. I also fell in love with campus.”

Lexy Webb

Gastonia, N.C.

Gaston United

Forestview High School

5 feet, 7 inches

M/D

PREP: Lexy was a two-sport athlete at Forestview High School where she earned two conference championships, while making the playoffs in each of her four seasons.

PERSONAL: Lexy is the daughter of April and Jason Webb, and has one sibling, Amber.

Why I Chose Greensboro College? “I chose Greensboro College because it is a great environment as it seems very down to earth and everyone seems to care about everyone. I am also excited to take part in the soccer program.”

