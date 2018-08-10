High School Football Jamborees going on TODAY Friday August 10:at Grimsley, at Dudley, at Reidsville, at BB&T Field and at Glenn HS

$$$$$$$$$$ If you look over this list of the Friday area High School Football Jamborees, you will see 14 of our 15 Guilford County Schools in action….$$$$$$$$$$

Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree hosted by Grimsley High School is TODAY August 10….

Grimsley

Ragsdale

Northwest Guilford

Northern Guilford

Southern Guilford

Western Guilford

Ledford

North Davidson

Location:Jamieson Stadium on the Grimsley High School campus

*****Time:6-10pm*****

Cost for Admission:$10.00 with Kids (10 and Under) Free….

*****All Proceeds will benefit the participating schools….*****

+++++Promotional Considerations from the D.J. Reader 98 Foundation+++++

Dudley High School Football Scrimmage begins at 5pm TODAY at the JA Tarpley Stadium on the Dudley HS campus…

Admission $10.00 and No Passes accepted…

Dudley

Page

Smith

High Point Central

Asheboro

West Charlotte

Charlotte Vance

Rocky River

Farm Bureau Insurance of Rockingham County/Reidsville Jamboree….

Where: Reidsville HS

Eastern Guilford

Northeast Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Reidsville

Rockingham County

Western Alamance

The Kickoff Classic

at Wake Forest University’s BB&T Field

*****Today/Friday from 4:30-9:30 pm*****

Teams:

East Forsyth

West Forsyth

WS Reagan

Kannapolis Brown

Oak Grove

Surry Central

Richmond

Mount Airy

Randleman

Weddington

Admission: $10, free parking at BB&T Field

Glenn High School Jamboree

6PM

at Glenn HS

Glenn

North Mecklenburg

Southwest Guilford

*****Admission:$5.00*****