High School Football Jamborees going on TODAY Friday August 10:at Grimsley, at Dudley, at Reidsville, at BB&T Field and at Glenn HS
Inaugural D.J. Reader Football Jamboree hosted by Grimsley High School is TODAY August 10….
Grimsley
Ragsdale
Northwest Guilford
Northern Guilford
Southern Guilford
Western Guilford
Ledford
North Davidson
Location:Jamieson Stadium on the Grimsley High School campus
*****Time:6-10pm*****
Cost for Admission:$10.00 with Kids (10 and Under) Free….
*****All Proceeds will benefit the participating schools….*****
Promotional Considerations from the D.J. Reader 98 Foundation
Dudley High School Football Scrimmage begins at 5pm TODAY at the JA Tarpley Stadium on the Dudley HS campus…
Admission $10.00 and No Passes accepted…
Dudley
Page
Smith
High Point Central
Asheboro
West Charlotte
Charlotte Vance
Rocky River
Farm Bureau Insurance of Rockingham County/Reidsville Jamboree….
Where: Reidsville HS
Eastern Guilford
Northeast Guilford
Southeast Guilford
Reidsville
Rockingham County
Western Alamance
The Kickoff Classic
at Wake Forest University’s BB&T Field
*****Today/Friday from 4:30-9:30 pm*****
Teams:
East Forsyth
West Forsyth
WS Reagan
Kannapolis Brown
Oak Grove
Surry Central
Richmond
Mount Airy
Randleman
Weddington
Admission: $10, free parking at BB&T Field
Glenn High School Jamboree
6PM
at Glenn HS
Glenn
North Mecklenburg
Southwest Guilford
*****Admission:$5.00*****
