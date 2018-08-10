Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(8/10/18) with Thursday’s Results
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(8/10/18) with Thursday’s Results….
South Atlantic League:
Today:Asheville Tourists(50-64) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-57) 7pm
Thursday:West Virginia Power 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3…West Virginia Power 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 7
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(32-17) at the Morehead City Marlins 7:05…Game Two of the Best-of-Three Championship Series with Morehead City up 1-0, going into Game Two tonight at Morehead City….Thomasville CPL West Champions/Morehead City CPL East Champions….
Thursday:Morehead City Marlins 11, HiToms 6
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Pulaski(23-26) at Burlington Royals(15-32) 7pm
Thursday:Pulaski 3, Burlington 1
Carolina League:
Tonight:Potomac Nationals(61-50) at Winston-Salem Dash(68-45) 7pm
Thursday:WS Dash OFF
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….
American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings
