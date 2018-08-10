Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas Join Wyndham Championship Field

RAFA CABRERA BELLO, JHONATTAN VEGAS JOIN WYNDHAM FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas made commitments earlier today and joined the Wyndham Championship field, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 Wyndham winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2009 Wyndham winner Ryan Moore, 2016 winner and 2017 PLAYERS Champion Si Woo Kim, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, Raleigh’s Chesson Hadley, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA TOUR veteran Steve Stricker, East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III, 19-year-old phenoms Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong, Japanese golfer Satoshi Kodaira and Major winners Padraig Harrington, Jason Dufner, Graeme McDowell and Stewart Cink as well as 2008 champion Carl Pettersson in the Wyndham Championship field.

Cabrera Bello returns to the Wyndham for his third appearance. He finished tied for fifth in 2016, the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club. He has five international victories including last year’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. His best PGA TOUR finishes this season include tied for third at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, tied for fifth at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and tied for 10th at the CIMB Classic. A native and resident of Spain, Cabrera Bello played for the European Team at the 2016 Ryder Cup and is striving to make the team for next month’s Ryder Cup matches in France. He represented Spain and finished tied for fifth at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Cabrera Bello is 64th in the current FedExCup point standings, 13th in the European Tour Race to Dubai Rankings and 30th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Vegas is a three-time PGA TOUR winner from Venezuela who now lives in Houston; two of his three wins came at the RBC Canadian Open in 2016 and ’17; he also has one international victory, the 2010 Argentina Open. His best finish this season was a tie for seventh at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Vegas played on the International team in the 2017 Presidents Cup, competed in the World Cup in 2006 and ’16 and represented Venezuela at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. He is currently 122nd in FedExCup points and 84th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week; he finished tied for eighth in 2014 for his best Wyndham Championship showing.

