The Word on the TRIAD ID Baseball Showcase from Greensboro College Baseball Coach Frank Frank Maldonado:Sign Up Now for September 1 Showcase

The Greensboro College Baseball staff will be conducting a High School baseball showcase call the “TRIAD ID Showcase” This is the 3rd year we have ran the event and it has sold out the last 2 years.

It is designed for student-athletes from grades 9-12. We will have between 15-20 colleges in attendance from all levels. There will be evaluations and instruction in the morning and game in the afternoon.

This is a great opportunity for the local kids to get seen by several college coaches.

TRIAD ID Showcase

Saturday September 1st.

**********Check in 7:45am; Camp begins at 8:30am and ends between 3pm and 4pm.**********

Contact Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado@greensboro.edu for questions and to register.