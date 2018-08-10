The Word on the TRIAD ID Baseball Showcase from Greensboro College Baseball Coach Frank Frank Maldonado:Sign Up Now for September 1 Showcase
The Greensboro College Baseball staff will be conducting a High School baseball showcase call the “TRIAD ID Showcase” This is the 3rd year we have ran the event and it has sold out the last 2 years.
It is designed for student-athletes from grades 9-12. We will have between 15-20 colleges in attendance from all levels. There will be evaluations and instruction in the morning and game in the afternoon.
This is a great opportunity for the local kids to get seen by several college coaches.
TRIAD ID Showcase
Saturday September 1st.
**********Check in 7:45am; Camp begins at 8:30am and ends between 3pm and 4pm.**********
Contact Frank Maldonado at francisco.maldonado@greensboro.edu for questions and to register.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.