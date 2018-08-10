Wake Forest assistant men’s basketball coach Jamill Jones facing serious charges

from www.espn.com:

Wake Forest assistant men’s basketball coach Jamill Jones has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Florida man who was in New York City for a wedding.

Jones turned himself into police Thursday afternoon and was arraigned Thursday night at Queens County Criminal Court. Jones was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to return to court Oct. 2.

