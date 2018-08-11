HPU WSOC Falls to College of Charleston, 1-0, in Exhibition

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The High Point University women’s soccer team played its lone exhibition game before the regular season Saturday (Aug. 11), falling 1-0 at the College of Charleston.

Every HPU student-athlete that suited up was able to see action in the match. The Cougars scored the lone goal two minutes into the contest when Rachel Kim’s glancing header reached the back of the net.

“I am extremely proud of how we played tonight in our first game, especially with adding 13 new freshmen into the mix,” first-year HPU head coach Brandi Fontaine said. “It was very exciting that we were able to get every player some minutes tonight. Still a lot to build on and learn, but we are really looking forward to growing from this point.

The Panthers open the regular season Friday (Aug. 17) at Vert Stadium against Appalachian State at 7 p.m. in High Point.