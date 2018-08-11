Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(8/11/18) with Friday Results:Spaz and Hoppers have Fireworks Show planned for Tonight!!!
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday(8/11/18) with Friday’s Results….
South Atlantic League:
Today:Asheville Tourists(51-64) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-58) 7pm
Friday:West Virginia Power 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Pulaski(24-26) at Burlington Royals(15-33) 6:30pm
Friday:Pulaski 9, Burlington 5
Carolina League:
Tonight:Potomac Nationals(61-51) at Winston-Salem Dash(69-45) 6pm
Friday:WS Dash 5, Potomac Nationals 4
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….
American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings
Coastal Plain League:
Friday:Morehead City Marlins 7, HiToms 4
Season Complete For CPL…
