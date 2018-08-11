Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(8/11/18) with Friday Results:Spaz and Hoppers have Fireworks Show planned for Tonight!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on August 11, 2018 at 11:58 am under Amateur, College, High School, Professional | Be the First to Comment

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday(8/11/18) with Friday’s Results….

South Atlantic League:
Today:Asheville Tourists(51-64) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-58) 7pm
Friday:West Virginia Power 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com

Appalachian League:
Tonight:Pulaski(24-26) at Burlington Royals(15-33) 6:30pm
Friday:Pulaski 9, Burlington 5

Carolina League:
Tonight:Potomac Nationals(61-51) at Winston-Salem Dash(69-45) 6pm
Friday:WS Dash 5, Potomac Nationals 4

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete

Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….

American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings

Coastal Plain League:
Friday:Morehead City Marlins 7, HiToms 4
Season Complete For CPL…

Share this:

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top