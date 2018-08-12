Elon’s Dransfeld, Frodigh to Compete at U.S. Men’s Golf Amateur Championships

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Elon University men’s golf incoming freshman Josef Dransfeld and recent graduate Patrick Frodigh ’18 have qualified and will participate in the 2018 U.S. Men’s Amateur Championships at Pebble Beach Golf Links from August 13-19.

U.S. AMATEUR TEE TIMES

Frodigh will tee off first at the championships, as he will start at 1:06 p.m. on the first tee. Dransfeld will tee off from the 10th tee at 1:48 p.m. on Monday afternoon and will be joined in his group by Davis Lee and Quade Cummins.

Dransfeld, who will be joining the Phoenix program this fall, qualified by finishing second at the West Virginia State U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington. He caught fire in the second round, draining six birdies to shoot a five-under 137 for the tournament. The native of Huntington, W.Va., earned All-State honors all four years at Cabell Midland High School and led the program to a state championship in 2016-17. Additionally at the junior level, Dransfeld has had also won the 2015 Junior All-Star Invitational in Oregon.

Frodigh, a native of Westwood, Mass., earned his spot after winning the U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifier at The Ledges in York, Maine on July 23. He posted a two-round score of 11-under par 133 to capture medalist honors and secure himself a spot at the U.S. Amateur Championship. Frodigh has had a solid summer thus far at the junior level, which has been highlighted by his 110th Massachusetts Amateur title on July 13. Additionally, Frodigh also finished T6 at the 2018 New England Amateur Championship at Portland Country Club in Falmouth, Maine and competed at the 2018 Ouimet Memorial Tournament.

In his only season with the Phoenix in 2017-18, Frodigh competed in 10 tournaments and 30 total rounds. He recorded a 74.47 scoring average on the year, earned five top-25 finishes, had two top-10s, and had one top-5 during the 2017-18 campaign. Frodigh carded a season-best 209 (-4) at the Phoenix Invitational, earning his second best finish of the season T-8th at Alamance Country Club. He recorded his season-best finish at South Carolina’s Camden Collegiate Classic, earning a T-5th on the individual leaderboard.

Dransfeld and Frodigh will be one of 312 players to tee off on Monday, Aug. 13 for the first round of stroke play. Following Tuesday’s second round, the field will be trimmed to just 64 players who will advance to single-elimination match play starting on Wednesday. Matches are 18 holes until only two golfers remain. The two finalists play a 36-hole championship match.