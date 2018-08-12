Terrible News, but Northeast Guilford girls basketball coach and GreensboroSports.com broadcaster is GONE:Sad to report the death of Daryl Steele

Posted by Andy Durham on August 12, 2018 at 2:35 pm

Coach Daryl Steele is GONE….He passed away last night due to a heart attack…Terrible news any time or any day, but one of our best coaches and a great broadcaster here at GreensboroSports.com, has died….

Coach Steele was the head girls basketball coach at Northeast Guilford High School and he had been the assistant coach of the boys team, along side Coach Curtis Hunter in the past….Coach Steele also was the head girls softball coach at Northeast Guilford and had been the Dean of Students at NEG for the past several years…

Daryl Steele had been a broadcaster along side Kris Walser for three seasons at GreensboroSports.com, doing football and basketball, with football being his primary calling…

Coach Daryl Steele was a very BIG part of GreensboroSports.com and we had interviewed him many times over the years on our shows at Shane’s Rib Shack and KickBack Jack’s….

Coach Steele always had a big smile on his face and he had tons of energy…

We will miss Coach Steele and we feel it is way too early for him to be leaving us, GONE due to heart attack, at age 47 years old is what we have….

What we don’t have is Coach Daryl Steele and he will be missed…

