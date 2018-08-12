The 2018 Kevin Harvick Foundation Monday Pro-Am presented Monday, August 13, 2018
**********The 2018 Kevin Harvick Foundation Monday Pro-Am presented Monday, August 13, 2018**********
*****Tee Times*****
1st Tee
Time / Group Professional Amateurs
10:00AM 1 Ben Crane Chris Robertson, Wilson Moore, Travis Bary
10:10AM 2 Adam Schenk George Johnson, Taylor Cato, Bill Wilcox
10:20AM 3 Tim Opsitnick, David Hayden , Joe Dickinson Sangmoon Bae
10:30AM 4 Arjun Atwal Billy Prim, Cheff Yarborough , Rob Beasley
10:40AM 5 Jason Bohn Brandt Gully, Larry Nicholson, Todd Pitman
10:50AM 6 Norman Xiong Marsalis Celeste Davis Miller, Haylie Chase, Paulin McLaughlin, Darren Dow
11:00AM 7 George McNeill William Black, Don Mills, Jeff Jackman
11:10AM 8 Nicholas Lindheim Ralph Borrello, Jonathan Cochrane, Keith Vaughan
11:20AM 9 Dylan Meyer Scott Halsey, Jeff Allen, John Simpson
11:30AM 10 Billy Hurley Kevin Harvick, Bill Johnson, David Griffin
11:40AM 11 Kris Blanks Randy Laster, John Fink, Randy Quirk
11:50AM 12 Dominic Bozzelli Mark Marion, Steve Thull, TBD TBD
12:00PM 13 Doug Ghim Ben Miller, Glenn Eisenberg, Preston Hammock
Time / Group Professional Amateurs
10th Tee
Time / Group Professional Amateurs
10:00AM 14 Talor Gooch Chad Wilder, Dusty Tonkin, Mike Radney
10:10AM 15 Tyler Duncan Billy Watson, Ross Kellman, Paul Davis
10:20AM 16 Xinjum Zhang Charles Chapman, Jeff Austin, Rob Browning
10:30AM 17 John Oda Dan Hooks, Brandon Hooks, Dallas Hooks
10:40AM 18 Mike Twilley, Jared Eglowsky, Stephen Twilley Will Zalatoris
10:50AM 19 Carl Pettersson Neal Davis, Allen Mozingo, Tanner Amerson
11:00AM 20 Charles Frost Michael Klein, John Rabiej, Kim Harlowe
11:10AM 21 Tommy Gainey Leah Price, James Heery, Patrick Heery
11:20AM 22 David Hearn Mike Gwyn, Bill Elkin, Matt Black
11:30AM 23 Shane Bertsch Tim Mann, Will Gregory, Bob Bruggeworth
11:40AM 24 Kyle Thompson Stratton Michals, Geoff Feingold, Douglas Peterson
11:50AM 25 Jonathan Randolph Gary Sobba, Greg Currie, Robert Stevanovski
12:00PM 26 Roberto Diaz Robert Black, Stewart Black, Bill Black
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.