Twelve Students from The First Tee of the Triad Will Play Wyndham Championship Pro-Ams

TWELVE STUDENTS FROM THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD WILL PLAY WYNDHAM PRO-AMS;

Kids Can Get Free First Tee of the Triad Registration at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Twelve students from The First Tee of the Triad will play in the Wyndham Championship Pro-Ams courtesy of Wyndham Rewards and TCDI, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Thanks to TCDI, six students from The First Tee of the Triad will play in Monday’s Kevin Harvick Foundation Pro-Am presented by TCDI and BB&T, and another six will play Wednesday’s Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am courtesy of Wyndham Rewards. All 12 students have achieved either “Ace” or “Eagle,” The First Tee’s two highest levels. Half the golfers will play the front side with the other half caddying, and they’ll switch positions for the back side. The Monday golfers are Marsalis Davis, Gillespie Golf Club, Darren Lee, Gillespie Golf Club, Haylie Paulin, Tanglewood Park, Chase McLaughlin, Winston Lake, Celeste Miller, Gillespie Golf Club and Dow Vest, Winston Lake Golf Club.

These players will be paired with Norman Xiong who won the 2018 Fred Haskins Award as the nation’s most outstanding men’s college golfer and the Division I Jack Nicklaus Award as the top men’s collegiate golfer. An alumnus of the University of Oregon, Xiong was named First Team Ping All-American, All-Pac-12 first team, Ping All-West Region Team and was a semifinalist for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award. He played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T at Sedgefield Country Club in 2015 and finished tied for 19th.

Xiong, an alumnus of The First Tee of San Diego, turned professional after his six-win sophomore season at Oregon and made his PGA TOUR debut earlier this summer at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. After three PGA TOUR starts, the Guam native of Chinese heritage is still looking for his first made cut.

Wednesday’s First Tee students are Morgan Carson, Gillespie Golf Club, Becca Connolly, Tanglewood Park, Joshua Garner, Gillespie Golf Club, Victoria Ladd, Gillespie Golf Club, Jacob Pendry, Winston Lake Golf Club and Isaiah Trollinger, Winston Lake Golf Club. These players will attend Tuesday night’s Pro-Am pairings party and learn what PGA TOUR golfer they’ll play with during that event.

The Wyndham Championship is underwriting 360 spots in The First Tee of the Triad’s eight-week fall program of golf instruction and life skills which works out to 20 complimentary spots at each of The First Tee of the Triad’s 18 locations; all equipment is provided. Families interested in receiving these complimentary spots can register at the Harris Teeter Kids Zone near the main entrance of The First Tee of the Triad expo on Expo Row near Margaritaville at the Wyndham and the putting green Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week. Or, families can pick up a flier at the Wyndham Championship and register online at www.thefirstteetriad.org by selecting a location and following the prompts to request a scholarship.

About The First Tee of the Triad:

The First Tee of the Triad is currently operating at 18 facilities throughout the Piedmont Triad, central North Carolina and southern Virginia. Its programming is offered at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, Country Club of Salisbury, DHA-Jones Crossing in Danville, Va., Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro, Grandover Resort in Greensboro, Goodyear Golf Course in Danville, Va., Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, Indian Valley Golf Course in Burlington, Iron Play Par 3 Links in Summerfield, Jamestown Park Golf Course, Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point, Rick Murphy Golf Academy in Greensboro, Ringgold Golf Course in Ringgold, Va., Sapona Ridge Country Club in Lexington, Statesville Country Club, Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, Winding Creek Golf Course in Thomasville and Winston Lake Golf Course in Winston-Salem. The First Tee of the Triad is one of 180 chapters operating some 1,000 golf programming locations in all 50 states and four foreign countries with more than 10 million participants. More than 7,000 elementary schools participate in The First Tee National School Program. For additional information, please visit www.thefirstteetriad.org.

