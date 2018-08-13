15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Monday afternoon we visited High Point Andrews High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this afternoon at High Point Andrews, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Red Raiders head coach(Kelly Clark)…..

Upcoming This Week:Friday night HP Andrews at Southeast Guilford…..

Questions for the Coach, Kelly Clark……….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Noah McIvor

2)Top Running back?

Mario Hoskins, Ajsin ‘AJ’ Herndonand Chris Coleman…

3)Top Receiver?

Isaiah Davis, Isaiah Dillard and Greg Quick…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Javon McIvor, Kevan Ivory and Cameron Kimball…

***Top Offensive Linemen:

Kevin Ivory and Tarvo Washington…Ivory is something like 6’7/350****

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We must be disciplined and know what to expect and we must be fundamentally sound and stay “Disciplined”…We now have more ‘In-House’ coaches on our staff and that’s a good thing….

