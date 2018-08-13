15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Monday evening we visited High Point Central High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this evening at High Point Central, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Bison head coach Wayne Jones…..

Upcoming This Week:Friday night WS Parkland at High Point Central…..

Questions for the Coach Wayne Jones……….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Keith McDuffie

2)Top Running back?

Elijah Kennedy looking to be the top RB for this Friday with last year’s returning top back Monterious Godfrey banged up a bit…

3)Top Receiver?

Tyquan Thompson, Trent Westray and Ladarious Morris…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Mason Bowers and Brian Anderson…Anderson coming off of an ankle injury….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Jayden Coleman(OG)*****

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

Stay Healthy, Stay Healthy, Stay Healthy….We currently have three(3) D-linemen out due to injury, we must get Healthy and Stay Healthy in order to contend for the Metro 4-A Conference title….Coach Jones really likes his QB Keith McDuffie Jr. and he said McDuffie reminds him a lot of former successful HP Central QB’s, Drew Adams, Justin Johnson and Jamelle Mack…..

Click Below for the HP Central Bison in practice on the football fields at High Point Central High School, on Ferndale Street, in High Point…..

CLICK BELOW for the HPC Bison video….