Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/13-8/18/18:Football Friday Home vs. Northeast Guilford HS

08/13/18 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/13/18 Monday N/A 1st Contest Date for Fall Sports
08/13/18 Monday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School

08/14/18 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Cancelled -Northeast Senior High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School EGHS Gymnasium

08/15/18 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/15/18 Wednesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Western Guilford High School
08/15/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys A 6:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:30 PM Western Guilford High School

08/16/18 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/16/18 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Ben L. Smith High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/16/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Northeast Senior High School

08/17/18 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/17/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Northeast Senior High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

08/18/18 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS

