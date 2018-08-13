Football Games for this upcoming Friday and let us know of any we need to add in
All Kickoffs set to go at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..
Northeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford
Grimsley at Northern Guilford
Ragsdale at Southern Guilford
Smith at Northwest Guilford
High Point Andrews at Southeast Guilford
Davie County at Page
WS Carver at Dudley
Southwest Guilford at WS Reynolds
Western Guilford at Morehead
WS Parkland at High Point Central
Raleigh Sanderson at East Forsyth….This game shows set for 7pm….
Falcons said,
Southeast looking to hype it up this year. Andrews fans come out to the food truck for fish plates and pork chop sandwiches. Also check out the new scoreboard with video and sound system.
