Former professional wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died:A charter member of the legendary “Hart Foundation”, gone at 63…

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart died on Monday at age 63. The cause of death is unknown as of this update. Neidhart’s death has been acknowledged by WWE.com.

Jason Powell’s POV: Neidhart was trained by Stu Hart. He married Stu’s daughter Ellie Hart, the sister of his tag team partners Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Neidhart and Ellie had three children, including current WWE wrestler Natalya. Neidhart’s most memorable run came with Bret and manager Jimmy Hart as legendary Hart Foundation tag team and I thoroughly enjoyed watching their rise as a tag team in the WWF. My condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and fans.

*****Police are speculating that Neidhart fell and hit his head and that he died from the fall, at his home in Pasco County, Florida…..

Many think this was stemming from Alzheimer’s which he’d been battling for some time.*****

Before becoming a professional wrestler,

Neidhart pursued a career in the National Football League, where he played for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys in practices and preseason games.

+++++Yes, and we always thought he played for the LA Rams.+++++

