Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(8/13/18) with Sunday’s Results….
South Atlantic League:
Today:Asheville Tourists(53-64) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-60) 12 Noon
Sunday:Asheville Tourists 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(16-35) at Princeton(31-17) 7pm
Sunday:Princeton 3, Burlington 2…Princeton 13, Burlington 4
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(71-45) at Buies Creek(66-51) 6pm
Sunday:WS Dash 6, Potomac Nationals 3
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….
American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings
Coastal Plain League:
Season Complete For CPL…
