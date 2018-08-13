Mark Maye’s son and Luke Maye’s brother will be the starting QB for the Myers Park Mustangs this season:Drake Maye ready to make/leave his Mark

This ought to be pretty good, with former Charlotte Independence QB Mark Maye’s son Drake ready to leave his Mark, as the starting quarterback for the Myers Park Mustangs….Drake Maye has another brother Beau, who is a 6’9 basketball player like his brother Luke was, and Beau Maye is at Cornelius Hough High School….Mark Maye is one of the top QB’s in North Carolina high school football history and Drake Maye lives with his dad Mark Maye and Drake attends Myers Park HS, while the 6’9 brother Beau lives with his mom, and Beau is at Hough HS…Big brother Mark Maye is back for his senior year at the University of North Carolina and will play his last year of college basketball, for the UNC Tar Heels in 2018-19….

What do you say, this bunch called Maye can play and they do it their way, each and every day….And by the way, mom Aimee Maye, was an outstanding girls basketball player at West Charlotte….West Charlotte, Charlotte Independence, Cornelius Hough and Myers Park, the Mayes have kept the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools System busy….

from Langston Wertz Jr. at the Charlotte Observer/www.charlotteobserver.com:

Drake Maye, the first-year quarterback at Myers Park High, looks a whole lot like his brothers when you see him up close.

He’s got those bushy eyebrows like UNC All-American basketball player Luke Maye. And he’s got that “aw shucks” grin of Cole Maye, a left-handed pitcher at Florida.

“Man,” Drake said with a smile, “everybody says that.”

Read more on this post/article/story from Langston Wertz Jr. when you CLICK HERE……

**********In a scrimmage at Rock Hill High last week, his first real game-like situation, Maye completed 12-of-14 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns.**********

+++++Among Drake Maye’s receivers is junior Muhsin Muhammad, son of the former Carolina Panther of the same name.+++++