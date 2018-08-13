Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/13-8/18/18:Football Friday Home vs. Ben L. Smith HS

Monday, August 13
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Emsley A Laney High School Away

Tuesday, August 14
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Reagan High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Coastal Christian HS Away

Wednesday, August 15
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Reynolds High School Away
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Tri Meet at NWHS with Southern Guilford and Ragsdale Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northside HS Away

Thursday, August 16
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Away

Friday, August 17
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Wildcat Invitational Tournament at East Chapel Hill vs. TBA Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Home

Saturday, August 18
TBA Girls Varsity Field Hockey Mt. Tabor Jamboree Away
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Wildcat Invitational Tournament at East Chapel Hill vs.TBA Away

