Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/13-8/18/18:Football Friday Home vs. Ben L. Smith HS
Monday, August 13
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Emsley A Laney High School Away
Tuesday, August 14
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Reagan High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Coastal Christian HS Away
Wednesday, August 15
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Reynolds High School Away
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Tri Meet at NWHS with Southern Guilford and Ragsdale Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northside HS Away
Thursday, August 16
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Away
Friday, August 17
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Wildcat Invitational Tournament at East Chapel Hill vs. TBA Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Ben L. Smith High School Home
Saturday, August 18
TBA Girls Varsity Field Hockey Mt. Tabor Jamboree Away
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Wildcat Invitational Tournament at East Chapel Hill vs.TBA Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.