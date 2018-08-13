Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/13-8/17/18:Football Friday Home vs. High Point Andrews HS

08/13/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Rockingham County SE Soccer Facility

08/14/18 Tuesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Southwest Guilford SE Tennis Courts
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Northern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Northern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium

08/15/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Ragsdale SE Tennis Courts
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Glenn SE Gymnasium
08/15/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 5:30 PM TBA SE Guilford @ Piedmont Classical
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Glenn SE Gymnasium

08/16/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
08/16/18 Thursday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:30PM Western Guilford
08/16/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
08/16/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Cedar Ridge
08/16/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 7:00 PM Western Guilford BUS 8056 4:00PM

08/17/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM High Point Andrews SEHS Stadium

