Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/13-8/17/18:Football Friday Home vs. High Point Andrews HS
08/13/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Rockingham County SE Soccer Facility
08/14/18 Tuesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Southwest Guilford SE Tennis Courts
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Northern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
08/14/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Northern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
08/15/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Ragsdale SE Tennis Courts
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Glenn SE Gymnasium
08/15/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 5:30 PM TBA SE Guilford @ Piedmont Classical
08/15/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Glenn SE Gymnasium
08/16/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
08/16/18 Thursday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:30PM Western Guilford
08/16/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
08/16/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Cedar Ridge
08/16/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 7:00 PM Western Guilford BUS 8056 4:00PM
08/17/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM High Point Andrews SEHS Stadium
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.