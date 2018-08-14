Eight Elon Football Games to be Televised

RICHMOND, Va. – In an announcement made by CAA Football on Tuesday, Aug. 14, eight Elon University football games will air on either linear or digital platforms during the 2018 season.

Elon will host a pair of televised contests as the home opener with Furman on Sept. 8 will be part of the league’s package with CollegeSportsLive and CBS Digital and the matchup with Richmond on Oct. 20 will be shown on FOX Sports Go and FOX College Sports.

Phoenix fans who are unable to travel to games will have six chances to tune in and watch the maroon and gold. The Sept. 1 season opener at USF will be broadcast on ESPN3. Elon’s CAA Football opener at William & Mary will be televised by COX Communications. The Phoenix will also have games on ESPN+ (at Charleston Southern on Sept. 22), MASN/SNY (at James Madison on Oct. 6), NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/WRDE (at Delaware on Oct. 13) and WVII/WPME/FOX College Sports (at Maine on Nov. 17).

The home games with New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Towson will be available through Phoenix All-Access and CAA.tv.

Elon Football 2018 Televised Games

Sept. 1 at USF – ESPN3 (6 p.m.)

Sept. 8 vs. Furman – CollegeSportsLive / CBS Digital (6 p.m.)

Sept. 15 at William & Mary – COX Communications (6 p.m.)

Sept. 22 at Charleston Southern – ESPN+ (6 p.m.)

Oct. 6 at James Madison – MASN / SNY (1:30 p.m.)

Oct. 13 at Delaware – NBC Sports Philadelphia / SNY / WRDE (3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 20 vs. Richmond – FOX Sports Go / FOX College Sports (1:30 p.m.)

Nov. 17 at Maine – WVII / WPME / FOX College Sports (12 p.m.)