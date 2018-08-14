Former Grimsley Whirlies baseball coach is now the Whirlies new baseball coach:Jason Simmons ready to take over program and lead Grimsley again

from Joe Sirera, at the HSXtra section at Greensboro.com/the News and Record website:

Longtime Grimsley baseball coach Gary Flynn is stepping away from his coaching responsibilities to spend more time maintaining the school’s baseball complex, athletics director Lewis Newman said in a news release today.

Jason Simmons is the Whirlies’ new head coach.

*****According to MaxPreps, Coach Simmons coached the Whirlies’ baseball team from 2010-2012….*****

+++++The Grimsley Whirlies were (13-12) this past 2018 season under head coach Gary Flynn, and they had one of the area’s top top games of the season, when they defeated Page, 1-0 in 13 Innings, in Round One of the NCHSAA baseball playoffs at Grimsley High School….Other games this past season, that I really liked included the Wesleyan Christian Academy 3-1 win over Western Alamance, and the Western Guilford Hornets 1-0 victory over North Forsyth, in 8 Innings….++++++

Read more on the Grimsley Whirlies’ baseball coaching change when you CLICK HERE for the N&R online…