Gilfert Added To Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Staff

Gilfert Added To Women’s Soccer Staff

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Justin Gilfert has added to the Greensboro College women’s soccer staff, Head Coach Gus Mota announced Tuesday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Justin to our staff,” Mota said. “His experience at the Division I and professional levels will have a tremendous impact on our team.

“In his most recent stop, Justin helped the program to have a very successful season. On behalf of the team, we want to welcome him to Greensboro College.”

Gilfert comes to Greensboro College from St. Bonaventure University where he helped lead the men’s soccer team to an appearance in the A-10 Conference Tournament.

In addition to his game day responsibilities, Gilfert also assisted with scouting, practice plans, recruiting and film breakdown.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Gilfert attended Hilbert College where he was a member of the men’s soccer team before attending the Chivas USA Florida Academy.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the new assistant women’s soccer coach at Greensboro College, and I would like to thank Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski and Coach Mota for giving me this opportunity,” Gilfert stated. “Being able to work day in and day out with Coach Mota and the girls is going to be exciting and I cannot wait to get the season started.”

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.