High Point MSOC Drops Exhibition at Charlotte, 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The High Point University men’s soccer team dropped an exhibition match, 2-0, at Charlotte Monday night (Aug. 13).

The 49ers’ Tommy Madden scored on both sides of halftime, striking in the 30th and 48th minutes. HPU had three shots on goal, including one each from Jonathan Bolanos, Ilias Kosmidis and Tony Pineda.

“It’s always a good test going against Charlotte in preseason,” HPU head coach E.J. O’Keeffe said. “They put us under pressure and we didn’t handle that well for a full 90 minutes. Some younger guys got significant minutes and I was pleased with their performances. We will use this as a learning tool as we continue to prepare for the upcoming season.”

The Panthers return to action Saturday for an exhibition match against UNCW. Kick-off at Vert Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.