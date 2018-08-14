Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(8/14/18) with Monday’s Results….

South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-61) OFF
Monday:Asheville Tourists 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com

Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(16-36) at Princeton(32-17) 7pm
Sunday:Princeton 6, Burlington 4

Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(71-45) at Buies Creek(66-51) 6pm
Monday:WS Dash OFF

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete

Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….

American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings

Coastal Plain League:
Season Complete For CPL…

