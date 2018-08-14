MISSION ACCOMPLISHED:15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Tuesday afternoon we closed out the tour by visiting Southern Guilford High School)

We wrapped it all up today/Tuesday afternoon by visiting 15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This afternoon we stopped by at Southern Guilford High School, on Drake Road and off of Kivett Drive.)

We were trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the last 15 days and we did it, by hitting Southern Guilford this afternoon, and we had 5 Key Questions for the Storm’s head coach(Bear Bradley)…..

Upcoming This Week:Friday night Ragsdale at Southern Guilford…..

Questions for the Coach, SG’s Bear Bradley……….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Miles Crisp and he is only a sophomore, and he is ready…

2)Top Running back?

Jamiah McMillin, Desmond Thompson and Trevon McKinnon…..

3)Top Receiver?

Anthony Morrison, Amari Lee and Jayden Smith…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Roman Johnson, Jamiah McMillin and Abdullah Kahn…

***Top Offensive Linemen:

Korey Wright, Jayden Ferere and Jeff Oates….*****

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We had to get used to the system….We have had to develop a certain level of Trust….Trust in the practice, Trust in the off-season workouts, Trust in yourself and believe in yourself, even on those Mondays after a very tough Friday Night loss….We must become as a Family and Southern Guilford has had that family-like atmosphere over the years, but this has to be the ‘Bear Bradley Family’ and I want all of my players to be right here in the middle of this “Family Circle” with me….We are all in this together and it can get HOT!!! It is going to get HOT and it will stay HOT for a long time and we have to develop that mentality that we can win when it is cold and we can win when it is HOT, real HOT…..We have to have that Family Trust on Offense and on Defense….We must see it on Special Teams and coming out of the locker room for practice and then when we shut it all down at the end of the day, and go into the locker room and head for home, to be with our other families……

“This is a Family and it is going to stay a Family”……

(We have become a Family in the midst of a Storm.)

*****Click Below for the Southern Guilford Storm during ‘Game Week’ practice Tuesday afternoon on the football practice field, just outside SG’s C.K. Siler Stadium this afternoon. ‘Game Week’ and just 2 days until the Main Event, on Friday night….*****