Nic Cheeley DB at EG(Eastern Guilford HS) has committed to attend and play football at EKU(Eastern Kentucky University)

“I am blessed to say I am verbally committing to Eastern Kentucky University….”Fire the Cannon”…

Nic Cheeley, DB at EGHS on his way to EKU…..Nic Cheeley, son of Daryl Cheeley, the former WR and basketball star at Burlington Williams High School and at Wake Forest University for basketball, and Nic Cheeley a very good wide receiver for the EG Wildcats as well….Nic with right at 9 interceptions from his defensive back spot in the EG secondary, last season….

Cheeley is considered one of the top defensive backs in the state, for the Class of 2019….Surely a proud dad in Daryl Cheeley and a proud EGHS athletics program, for seeing Nic Cheeley ready to move on from EG to EKU….

