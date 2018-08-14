Women’s High School Golf with Page and The Rock in at 113 for for a Team 9 holes and WES comes in at 132:Multi 37’s for the Medalists
Bryan Park – Players Course
Page 113
Emelia Pack 37
Tatum Neff 37
Harper Shepherd 39
Kate Hunter 47
Ava Besecker 44
Meredith Fennie 54
Rockingham 113
Victoria Cook 37
Riley Hamilton 32
Elli Flinchum 44
Erin Stephens 48
Olivia Peterson 45
Wesleyan 132
Marcie Burcham 38
Gabriella Cruz 42
Erin Rudolph 57
Christina Almstead 52
Jeni Harrell 53
Emmalie Sprye 58
Courtesy of Page Coach Debbie Jones…..
