Women’s High School Golf with Page and The Rock in at 113 for for a Team 9 holes and WES comes in at 132:Multi 37’s for the Medalists

Bryan Park – Players Course

Page 113

Emelia Pack 37
Tatum Neff 37
Harper Shepherd 39
Kate Hunter 47
Ava Besecker 44
Meredith Fennie 54

Rockingham 113

Victoria Cook 37
Riley Hamilton 32
Elli Flinchum 44
Erin Stephens 48
Olivia Peterson 45

Wesleyan 132

Marcie Burcham 38
Gabriella Cruz 42
Erin Rudolph 57
Christina Almstead 52
Jeni Harrell 53
Emmalie Sprye 58

Courtesy of Page Coach Debbie Jones…..

