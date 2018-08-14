Wyndham Championship Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am Professional Pairings
Tee #1 Starting Time Tee #10 Daniel Berger 7:00 Sergio Garcia Jhonattan Vegas 7:10 Mackenzie Hughes Hudson Swafford 7:20 Billy Horschel David Lingmerth 7:30 Joaquin Niemann Si Woo Kim 7:40 Sung Kang Sean O'Hair 7:50 Robert Streb Jim Furyk 8:00 Chesson Hadley Jamie Lovemark 8:10 Rafa Cabrera Bello Scott Brown 8:20 Martin Laird Padraig Harrington 8:30 Steve Stricker Bill Haas 8:40 Wesley Bryan Henrik Stenson 8:50 Brendan Steele Hideki Matsuyama 9:00 Russell Henley Tee #1 Starting Time Tee #10 Davis Love III 12:00 Ernie Els Webb Simpson 12:10 Jason Dufner Nick Taylor 12:20 Ryan Moore Grayson Murray 12:30 Kevin Tway Brandt Snedeker 12:40 Danny Lee Rod Pampling 12:50 Jason Kokrak Peter Uihlein 1:00 PM John Merrick Ollie Schniederjans 1:10 PM Patrick Rodgers Jonas Blixt 1:20 PM Chad Campbell Graeme McDowell 1:30 PM Chris Stroud Willian McGrit 1:40 PM Cody Gribble C.T. Pan 1:50 PM Whee Kim Harold Varner III 2:00 PM Chris Kirk
