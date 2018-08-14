Wyndham Championship Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am Professional Pairings

Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am Professional Pairings 

					
Tee #1			Starting Time		Tee #10
Daniel Berger			7:00		Sergio Garcia
Jhonattan Vegas			7:10		Mackenzie Hughes
Hudson Swafford			7:20		Billy Horschel
David Lingmerth			7:30		Joaquin Niemann
Si Woo Kim			7:40		Sung Kang
Sean O'Hair			7:50		Robert Streb
Jim Furyk			8:00		Chesson Hadley
Jamie Lovemark			8:10		Rafa Cabrera Bello
Scott Brown			8:20		Martin Laird
Padraig Harrington		8:30		Steve Stricker
Bill Haas			8:40		Wesley Bryan
Henrik Stenson			8:50		Brendan Steele
Hideki Matsuyama		9:00		Russell Henley
Tee #1			Starting Time		Tee #10
Davis Love III			12:00		Ernie Els
Webb Simpson			12:10		Jason Dufner
Nick Taylor			12:20		Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray			12:30		Kevin Tway
Brandt Snedeker			12:40		Danny Lee
Rod Pampling			12:50		Jason Kokrak
Peter Uihlein			1:00 PM		John Merrick
Ollie Schniederjans	        1:10 PM		Patrick Rodgers
Jonas Blixt			1:20 PM		Chad Campbell
Graeme McDowell			1:30 PM		Chris Stroud
Willian McGrit			1:40 PM		Cody Gribble
C.T. Pan			1:50 PM		Whee Kim
Harold Varner III		2:00 PM		Chris Kirk

