Funeral Service for Coach Daryl Steele(Northeast Guilford High School):1973-2018 RIP Coach Daryl Steele

Mr. Daryl Lynn Steele

1973-2018

Funeral will be held:

Friday, August 17, 2018 @ 11am

Body will lie in repose from 10-11

Family visitation will begin at 10:30

Funeral will begin at 11am

New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1105 Willow Road

Greensboro NC 27401

Dr. Cardes H. Brown Jr, officiating

Services are entrusted with:

Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations

1024 Homeland Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27405

Interment

Thomasville Missionary Baptist Church

233 Thomasville Church Rd

Mount Gilead, NC 27306

The family will also accept visitation at our parents home here in Greensboro from 3pm-9pm from now until Friday…

We, The Family of Mr Daryl Steele want to thank each and everyone one of you with your expressions of thoughts and kindness during this unexpected loss of life. Our grief and sadness is profound, however we trust that God has a plan for this moment. We loved him dearly and appreciate each of you for your prayers and support during this time.

**********A memorial service will be held at a later date at Northeast Guilford High School.**********

Terrible News, but Northeast Guilford girls basketball coach and GreensboroSports.com broadcaster is GONE:Sad to report the death of Daryl Steele

Posted by Andy Durham on August 12, 2018 at 2:35 pm under High School

Coach Daryl Steele is GONE….He passed away Sunday morning due to a heart attack…Terrible news any time or any day, but one of our best coaches and a great broadcaster here at GreensboroSports.com, has died….

Coach Steele was the head girls basketball coach at Northeast Guilford High School and he had been the assistant coach of the boys team, along side Coach Curtis Hunter in the past….Coach Steele also was the head girls softball coach at Northeast Guilford and had been the Dean of Students at NEG for the past several years…

Daryl Steele had been a broadcaster along side Kris Walser for three seasons at GreensboroSports.com, doing football and basketball, with football being his primary calling…

Coach Daryl Steele was a very BIG part of GreensboroSports.com and we had interviewed him many times over the years on our shows at Shane’s Rib Shack and KickBack Jack’s….

Coach Steele always had a big smile on his face and he had tons of energy…

We will miss Coach Steele and we feel it is way too early for him to be leaving us, GONE due to heart attack, at age 44 years old is what we have….

What we don’t have is Coach Daryl Steele and he will be missed…

RIP Coach Daryl Steele:August 12, 2018

Epic said,

I know our Heavenly Father is in control and right now the Northeast family needs strength and encouragement to move forward as we have been stricken with the second loss of a member of the Ram family. I personally would like to thank the family of Coach Steele and the Praylor family for allowing these two men to touch so many lives. Ram Nation stay strong. God bless you all!

Southeast Guilford has Talent said,

Sincerest Condolences to the Northeast Guilford Family.

Andy Durham said,

If you have any comments/condolences feel free to leave them here…..

I am sure the Daryl Steele and Northeast Guilford Rams’ families will appreciate it…

Pirate alum said,

Great guy many great barbershop convos

Andy Durham said,

from Northeast Guilford Football on Twitter:

Please pray for @NEGuilfordHigh & our McLeansville community as yet another tragedy as struck us. You were a friend, mentor, & coach To all of NEG. We will get through these tough times but we need prayers at this time…..

Emily Miller said,

Grew up with Daryl and hadn’t seen him in years but even as a young boy I remember him being a very nice sweet gentle person. Praying for his family.

David Barker said,

To all at Northeast. The Ram Family has been dealt a huge blow. What a loss. A kind man who loved and was loved by all his students. Rest in Peace Coach Steele.

Andy Durham said,

Check out this interview with Coach Steele after his Lady Rams of Northeast Guilford just knocked off previously Unbeaten Western Alamance last season, at Northeast Guilford HS…

One of his best wins in his coaching career….NEG team played like Champions on this night and Coach Steele was feeling like his girls were the “Rams of Steele” on this special night…

Also lots of respect with Coach Steele and all of his fellow coaches around the area and county…He really thought a lot of Coach Kim Furlough and the job she has done at Northern Guilford High School…Lots of respect between those two Mid-State Conference coaches….

Coach McNeil said,

I would like to send my condolences to the Steele and Northeast Women’s Basketball Family. I did not know Coach Steele on a personal level but as a coaching colleague he was a true professional, competitor and teacher. Every interaction that I had with him was positive and uplifting. The coaching community has truly lost a great one in Coach Steele of Northeast Guilford. The passion he had for the game, the passion he had for his players and the passion he had for young people speaks volumes to his body of work. A true soldier of the game of basketball! Rest In Heaven Coach Steele…we are grateful for your work in the community of basketball and the lives of young people. God Bless!

Coach McNeil and the Lady Panther Basketball Family!

Joe Sirera said,

Sharing a broadcast booth or a spot in the stands with Daryl and Kris when they were doing a game I covered was always fun. Daryl knew the game and cared deeply about the kids. He will be missed by a lot of people. Prayers to his family.

Andy Durham said,

We received a couple of more notes in on Coach Steele this morning and the final word was he died on Sunday morning and not late Saturday night….

Coach Steele also was 44 years old and would have turned 45 in November of this year…Not 47 years as previously reported and the changes have been made to reflect this in the post….

AD

NGMS AD said,

I had only seen Coach Steele on the sidelines. I know how important he was to many students and parents at NEHS. It is hard to find a committed head coach of women’s athletics. He was committed to those female athletes and for that he had my admiration. Condolences to all the RAM family.

Coach Johnson said,

Very sad to hear about Coach Steele and would like to offer condolences to his family.

Enjoyed talking to Coach Steele throughout the years and had just spoken to him a few weeks ago at the Greensboro clinic.

He loved coaching and it showed in his enthusiasm for the game.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Coach Johnson/Page Pirates

Glenn Goss said,

Having known Coach Steele during my coaching days at NE, I found him to be a great guy who loved what he was doing. He was always a pleasure to talk to. Our common bond was that we both love coaching kids. He will be missed as a coach, educator and friend.