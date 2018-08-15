Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Picked To Finish Second In USA South East Division

Men’s Soccer Picked To Finish Second In USA South East Division

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team under the direction of fourth-year head coach Tony Falvino was picked to finish second in the USA South Athletic Conference East Division, the conference announced Wednesday in their preseason poll.

The Pride received two first-place votes in the poll to finish with 22 points, while N.C. Wesleyan, who was tabbed as the frontrunner tallied the remaining four first-place votes.

Greensboro, led by last year’s USA South Player of the Year Carlos Barragan, will welcome back a strong core from last season’s squad that posted a 15-5-1 overall record, while adding several new faces as well.

The Pride will get their 2018 slate underway at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 when they travel to Christopher Newport University to take on the Captains.

