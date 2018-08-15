Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Tabbed Fifth In USA South East Division Poll

Women’s Soccer Tabbed Fifth In USA South East Division Poll

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College…

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team under the direction of fourth-year head coach Gus Mota was picked to finish fifth in the USA South Athletic Conference East Division, the conference announced Wednesday in their preseason poll.

The Pride received one first-place votes in the poll to finish with 31 points, while Methodist University was tabbed as the front runner tallied the remaining two first-place votes and 41 total points.

Greensboro will look to build upon last season’s success as they posted a program record 16-3 mark, while going 5-2 in USA South Athletic Conference play.

Joining a strong group of returners from last year’s team will be 16 new faces.

Mota and his squad will get their 2018 season underway at home on Aug. 31 when they host the Quakers of Guilford College.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.