Guilford College Baseball Prospect Camp Coming soon(August 25) to the baseball field at Guilford College and they have a good one up there at Guilford
Guilford College Baseball Prospect Camp
Saturday, August 25th
Open for grades 9-12
Cost is $85
*****Check-in for the prospect camp will be at 9:00am at the baseball field.*****
The camp will include instruction and evaluation in the morning followed by games in the afternoon.
It is a great opportunity to meet the baseball staff and current players, as well as learn more about Guilford College and see the campus.
Participants can register at www.guilfordbaseballcamps.com
Courtesy of Coach Nick Black, head baseball coach at Guilford College
