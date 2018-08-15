HPU Men’s Golf Incoming Freshman Einstein Competes at U.S. Amateur

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — High Point University men’s golf incoming freshman Brandon Einstein competed at the U.S. Amateur Championships Aug. 13-14 in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Einstein finished the two-round stroke play at 8-over 151 after shooting 6-over 78 at the Spyglass Hill Golf Club and a 2-over 73 at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“Playing in my first USGA event was very special,” Einstein said. “Being able to handle myself and my nerves on the biggest stage in amateur golf was very positive. I’ve had a very good summer and that helps me going into this fall with the confidence I need in college golf. Roll Point!”

“What a special week for Brandon,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “In my mind, there might not be a more special golf course in the country and I was very proud of the way he represented himself, his family and our program at a USGA national championship. It’s the biggest amateur event in the world and he showed he belongs playing on that stage.”

Einstein will meet up with his new HPU teammates this fall and will open the season at the Ocean Course Invitational Sept. 9-11 in Kiawah Island, S.C.