Langley Express heading back to Southwest:Kobe and Keyshaun moving back on over to “The Ranch” at Southwest Guilford HS

After one year’s absence, the Langley Twins, Kobe and Keyshaun, are now back at Southwest Guilford High School and the SWG Cowboys basketball hopes will be high for 2018-19…

The Langley brothers, along with older brother Kameron, helped lead Southwest Guilford to the NCHSAA 4-A Basketball Title back in 2017….Now after one year at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, the Langley twins are back home again and you have to think Cowboys’ head coach Guy Shavers and assistant coaches Greg Vlazny and Will Price are glad to have Keyshaun and Kobe back in the fold, there on “The Ranch”…

This is big news and when Coach Keith Gatlin stepped away from WES, to become Tubby Smith’s assistant coach at High Point U., that might have been the que for the Langley Two, to change the shoe and go back to SWG….

The Langley Tree, back at SWG and we shall see if this means more Victory for the BIG C, as in SWG Cowboys basketball….

Good luck to Langley Twins and have seen this ‘Langley Tree’ in Greensboro since back in the days when the dad of family, Keyford Langley, was the point guard(PG) for UNCG….So you can see and you can take it from me(AD), the Langley Tree, goes all the way back to UNCG around 1993, give or take a few years, but this documentary on the “Langley Tree” is just about ready to make more his-tory……

*****News of the Langley Brothers return to Southwest Guilford first seen on Twitter, back on Tuesday…*****