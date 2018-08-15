Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today(8/15/18) with Tuesday’s Results
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today(8/15/18) with Tuesday’s Results….
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-61) at Greenville Drive(53-67) 7:05pm
*****Greenville and Greensboro are battling it out for the 2018 South Atlantic League attendance lead….*****
Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Bristol(25-29) at Burlington Royals(16-36) 7pm
Tuesday:Princeton 9, Burlington 8
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(71-46) at Buies Creek(67-51) 6pm
Tuesday:Buies Creek 9, WS Dash 6
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete
Greensboro Colt Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….
American Legion Baseball:
Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings
Coastal Plain League:
Season Complete For CPL…
