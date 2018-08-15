Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today(8/15/18) with Tuesday’s Results….

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(55-61) at Greenville Drive(53-67) 7:05pm

*****Greenville and Greensboro are battling it out for the 2018 South Atlantic League attendance lead….*****

Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Bristol(25-29) at Burlington Royals(16-36) 7pm

Tuesday:Princeton 9, Burlington 8

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(71-46) at Buies Creek(67-51) 6pm

Tuesday:Buies Creek 9, WS Dash 6

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) Season Complete

Greensboro Colt Baseball:

Season Complete for Greensboro Green and area teams….

American Legion Baseball:

Season Complete for Greensboro Red Wings

Coastal Plain League:

Season Complete For CPL…

Share this: