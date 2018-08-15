Wyndham Rewards Makes $100,000 Donation to Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Today, Wyndham Rewards made a $100,000 donation to the Wyndham Championship’s charitable platform, Wyndham Championship Fore! Good. Childhood food insecurity remains a major problem in central North Carolina, and the Wyndham Championship’s Birdies Fore Backpacks program works with local organizations to provide backpacks full of nutritious food for children in need when school is not in session.

Since the program’s inception in 2014, the Wyndham Championship is proud to have provided more than 430,000 nutritious meals for thousands of Piedmont Triad families. Today’s donation will be split among four Piedmont Triad charitable organizations, Backpack Beginnings, Out of the Garden Project, United Way of Greater High Point and Forsyth Backpacks. Each of these organizations is working to fight childhood food insecurity in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina.

Pictured in the image below, left-to-right, are Parker White, Backpack Beginnings; Mary Falvey, Chief Administrative Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; LaToya Bullock, United Way of Greater High Point; Carol Templeton, Forsyth Backpacks; Don Milholin, Out Of The Garden Project and Kim Marshall, Wyndham Rewards. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Brown/Wyndham Championship)

For additional information on the Wyndham Championship backpack partners, please visit:

Backpack Beginnings (www.backpackbeginnings.org)

Forsyth Backpacks (www.forsythbackpackprogram.org)

Out of the Garden Project (www.outofthegardenproject.org)

United Way of Greater High Point (www.unitedwayhp.org)