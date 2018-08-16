Elon Men’s Soccer’s Jegier and Matthews Selected to Preseason All-CAA Team

RICHMOND, Va. – Redshirt senior goalkeeper Matthew Jegier and junior defender Luke Matthews of the Elon University men’s soccer team were tabbed to represent the Phoenix on the 2018 Preseason All-CAA Team as announced by the league office on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Elon was predicted to finish fifth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll with 34 points. Defending CAA tournament champion William & Mary was chosen as the CAA favorite with 64 points and eight first-place votes. UNCW was second with 56 points and one first-place vote while James Madison (47) and Hofstra (43) joined the Phoenix in the top-five. Delaware (31), College of Charleston (25), Northeastern (14) and Drexel (10) rounded out the poll.

Jegier and Matthews both earned All-CAA accolades last season with Jegier being named a first team honoree and Matthews being placed on the second team. Both players were instrumental in helping the Phoenix become one of the better defensive units in both the CAA and in the country last season with Elon leading the league in shutouts (10), goals-against average (0.57) and fewest goals allowed (11).

The Phoenix returns to the pitch this evening for its second friendly of the preseason at Gardner-Webb at 5 p.m. Elon then hosts Davidson for its final preseason tune-up on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Rudd Field. Kickoff time for that match is scheduled for 7 p.m.